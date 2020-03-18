Quick links

Report: Rival clubs sensing Arteta favourite could leave Arsenal

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough season at the Emirates Stadium this term, with Mikel Arteta a big fan.

According to the Telegraph, rival clubs are sensing that Bukayo Saka could leave Arsenal in the summer now.

Saka has been discussing a new contract with Arsenal for some time but talks are said to be at ‘deadlock’.

Arteta wants a resolution quickly, but at the moment player and club have not been able to reach agreeable terms.

Teams from around Europe are now said to be sniffing around, and there is a belief forming that it could be possible to prise Saka away from Arsenal at the end of the season.

 

That would be a huge blow to the Gunners, who have put a lot of work into Saka’s development.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough season this term, with his performances at left-back catching the eye.

Saka is more comfortable in a wing position, but he has excelled in defence for Arsenal and made himself a key part of Arteta’s starting line-up.

Indeed, when Arteta was asked about the teenager earlier this season, he said to the Metro: “I’m really pleased with the way he [Saka] has developed.

“And I’m really pleased with the way he’s handling these situations because there’s a lot of highlight on him at the moment, but he’s still really humble.

“He’s still as keen to meet with my assistant, willing to improve. He’s a great kid and he makes big decisions in the final third.

“He’s not someone who hides. He’s got the vision and the ability to execute when the spaces are really tight. That’s a gift.”

Saka has made 30 appearances for Arsenal this term, scoring three times and claiming nine assists.

