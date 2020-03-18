Report: Rangers hoping for massive 8-figure windfall within 13 days

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly less than two weeks away from a huge windfall.

These are difficult times for every club around Europe, but it's definitely true of Rangers.

The suspension of the Scottish Premiership season clearly has an effect on the Gers' revenue, because if they're not selling out their 50,000-seater Ibrox stadium every other week then finances suffer.

Adding to the fact that Rangers announced losses of £11 million in November [Forbes], it's fair to say that the COVID-19 outbreak could hit the Glasgow giants very, very hard.

But there might be good news on the way.

The Record have reported that property funding expert Stuart Gibson is set to inject a £20 million sum of investment into Rangers.

The report adds that Gibson has no plans on buying out chairman Dave King, and that the club are hoping that the windfall could come through before the end of this month.

That's only 13 days away and what a massive boost it could be for the Ibrox outfit who, according to The Record, are in 'urgent need' of funds.

It's been a rotten second season for Steven Gerrard in Scotland, with Celtic boasting a 13-point lead at the top of the Premiership and Rangers having exited the other two domestic competitions.

But maybe, just maybe, this could represent a major piece of good news at an otherwise grim time for Scottish football and the planet in general.