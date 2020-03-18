Quick links

Report: Rangers hoping for massive 8-figure windfall within 13 days

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly less than two weeks away from a huge windfall.

These are difficult times for every club around Europe, but it's definitely true of Rangers.

The suspension of the Scottish Premiership season clearly has an effect on the Gers' revenue, because if they're not selling out their 50,000-seater Ibrox stadium every other week then finances suffer.

Adding to the fact that Rangers announced losses of £11 million in November [Forbes], it's fair to say that the COVID-19 outbreak could hit the Glasgow giants very, very hard.

But there might be good news on the way.

 

The Record have reported that property funding expert Stuart Gibson is set to inject a £20 million sum of investment into Rangers.

The report adds that Gibson has no plans on buying out chairman Dave King, and that the club are hoping that the windfall could come through before the end of this month.

That's only 13 days away and what a massive boost it could be for the Ibrox outfit who, according to The Record, are in 'urgent need' of funds.

It's been a rotten second season for Steven Gerrard in Scotland, with Celtic boasting a 13-point lead at the top of the Premiership and Rangers having exited the other two domestic competitions.

But maybe, just maybe, this could represent a major piece of good news at an otherwise grim time for Scottish football and the planet in general.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

