Report: Newcastle could still sign £10m player

Richarlison of Everton holds off a challenge from Jetro Willems of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28,...
There were fears that Newcastle United's hopes of signing Jetro Willems were over.

According to the Chronicle, Jetro Willems could still move to Newcastle United, despite reports to the contrary.

Willems joined Newcastle on loan over the early part of the season and impressed, before injury struck.

The Dutch full-back has now left Newcastle to get treatment back at his parent club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

 

However, there were some suggestions in BILD that Willems had suffered a set-back, which could rule him out until 2021.

Newcastle, obviously, wouldn’t have snapped up the defender if he was set to be sidelined for so long.

But the Chronicle report that the transfer is definitely not off.

“It’s ridiculous to write about Jetro not playing for Newcastle next season when no-one even knows when next season begins,” the paper claims they have been told by a source close to Willems.

If Willems does arrive at Newcastle he would be a welcome addition by the St. James’ Park crowd.

Willems was a popular figure during his loan spell at Newcastle, with his attacking quality and pace making him an exciting player to watch.

If Newcastle are to sign Willems it is claimed that he will cost £10 million (BILD). 

