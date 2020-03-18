Report: Mourinho picks out striker he wants at Spurs, he can sign him for £55m

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho reportedly is a fan of Real Betis forward Loren Moron.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants Loren Moron at Hotspur Way next season, according to La Razon.

Mourinho is eager to add a striker to Tottenham’s ranks next term, as he looks to strengthen his side’s attack.

Reports in Spain now suggest that Moron, who has excelled at Real Betis, could be a target for Tottenham.

Moron has a £55 million release clause in his contract (La Razon), but whether Spurs would be willing to bid that much for the 26-year-old seems doubtful.

Good signing for Spurs?

Moron has enjoyed a solid goalscoring season in Spain, where he has netted 11 times in 29 games.

The Betis man is a well-rounded forward, and as a back-up option he could improve Tottenham’s front-line.

Spurs’s need for cover for Harry Kane has never been clearer than it currently is, with the England captain sidelined.

And Mourinho should be making signing a new number nine one of his priorities this summer.