Report: Mourinho picks out striker he wants at Spurs, he can sign him for £55m

John Verrall
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho reportedly is a fan of Real Betis forward Loren Moron.

Loren Moron of Real Betis in action during a pre-season friendly match at Estadio Algarve on July 12, 2019 in Faro, Portugal.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants Loren Moron at Hotspur Way next season, according to La Razon.

Mourinho is eager to add a striker to Tottenham’s ranks next term, as he looks to strengthen his side’s attack.

 

Reports in Spain now suggest that Moron, who has excelled at Real Betis, could be a target for Tottenham.

Moron has a £55 million release clause in his contract (La Razon), but whether Spurs would be willing to bid that much for the 26-year-old seems doubtful.

Good signing for Spurs?

Loren Moron of Real Betis Balompie looks on during the La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Getafe CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Moron has enjoyed a solid goalscoring season in Spain, where he has netted 11 times in 29 games.

The Betis man is a well-rounded forward, and as a back-up option he could improve Tottenham’s front-line.

Spurs’s need for cover for Harry Kane has never been clearer than it currently is, with the England captain sidelined.

And Mourinho should be making signing a new number nine one of his priorities this summer.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

