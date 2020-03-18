Report: Liverpool star makes generous donation amid global crisis

Sadio Mane has made a donation to the crisis effort in Senegal.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has made a five-figure donation to the national committee fighting the global medical crisis in his native Senegal.

The Reds are currently out of action until early April at the earliest with the BBC reporting that all activity at their Melwood training ground suspended.

They also report that Liverpool's players, of course including Mane, have their own individual training programmes to complete during the break from football.

Mane has given £41,000 to those fighting the pandemic in Senegal, making the decision 'spontaneously when he saw the evolution of the situation'.

Mane had as good a case as anyone to be PFA Player of the Year before the suspension of football, given his non-stop workrate and goal threat.

He also appears to be conscientious off the pitch and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp looks to have prioritised having good characters among the group.

Footballers get plenty of stick for being overpaid or out of touch but Mane has shown an example of one who wants to do the right thing here.