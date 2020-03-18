Report: Liverpool keen on £65m ace as sporting director confirms fresh offers

Liverpool have been linked with Sevilla’s Diego Carlos.

According to ABC Sevilla, Liverpool are keen on Sevilla’s Diego Carlos with sporting director Monchi telling the editorial of offers received for the defender.

The Brazilian defender has been linked with the Reds since January.

A recent report by El Desmarque claims Carlos was aware of Liverpool talks in January but he wanted to remain in Spain until the summer.

Speaking to ABC, Sevilla sporting director Monchi spoke about the current suspension amid the Covid-19 virus and admitted teams have been in touch for his star player.

“Right now, with the mess we have, I don't think about whether they come calling or not. It is not something that has to occupy or worry us. There have been players who have performed at a very good level and we have said no to calls. It is not something that worries me,” Monchi said in response to clubs such as Liverpool being interested in Diego Carlos.

Carlos, 26, has been in fine form this season. He has started 22 La Liga games, averaging 4.8 clearances and an 83.4% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

Liverpool may be looking a new reliable central defender to partner Virgil van Dijk.

While Joel Matip and Joe Gomez particularly have plenty of ability, niggling injuries have restricted their playing time this season.

Both the Premier League and La Liga is due to return to action in April.

Carlos, who has a £65 million release clause, is likely to move on to a bigger club this summer should a team exercise his buyout clause.

Liverpool aren’t afraid to spend big when they identify the right player, and Jurgen Klopp may feel the Sevilla defender has the tools to succeed at Anfield.