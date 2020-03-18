Report: Leipzig have already found potential Werner replacement, but Klopp wants him too

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Timo Werner.

According to Bild, RB Leizpig have already begun identifying potential targets to replace Liverpool target Timo Werner this summer – and Mohamed Daramy is one of them.

The Independent recently noted that Liverpool want to sign Leipzig hitman Werner this summer, with a £50million release clause believed to be in the goal machine's contract.

It's claimed that the Bundesliga side feel they need to have targets in mind in case Werner does go, with three names mentioned as their primary targets.

Sparta Prague attacker Adam Hlozek and Santos talent Kaio Jorge are two of the names mentioned, whilst Copenhagen's Daramy is also a target.

Daramy can play up front or on either flank, and the pacey attacker has racked up seven goals and five assists for Copenhagen this season.

The Danish teenager certainly fits the bill as a Leipzig signing given his potential, but what's interesting is that Liverpool allegedly want him too.

90Min reported earlier this season that Liverpool want to sign Daramy, with the 18-year-old seemingly on Jurgen Klopp's radar as a Reds signing of the future.

Liverpool may well be able to land one target in Werner, but lose out on another in Daramy, but the Reds arguably need a more proven player right now rather than another youngster, given that they already have Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.