Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Leipzig have already found potential Werner replacement, but Klopp wants him too

Olly Dawes
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen at Red Bull Arena on February 15, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Timo Werner.

Mohamed Daramy of FC Copenhagen looks on during the Danish 3F Superligs match between FC Midtjylland and FC Copenhagen at MCH Arena on November 10, 2019 in Herning, Denmark.

According to Bild, RB Leizpig have already begun identifying potential targets to replace Liverpool target Timo Werner this summer – and Mohamed Daramy is one of them.

The Independent recently noted that Liverpool want to sign Leipzig hitman Werner this summer, with a £50million release clause believed to be in the goal machine's contract.

It's claimed that the Bundesliga side feel they need to have targets in mind in case Werner does go, with three names mentioned as their primary targets.

 

Sparta Prague attacker Adam Hlozek and Santos talent Kaio Jorge are two of the names mentioned, whilst Copenhagen's Daramy is also a target.

Daramy can play up front or on either flank, and the pacey attacker has racked up seven goals and five assists for Copenhagen this season.

The Danish teenager certainly fits the bill as a Leipzig signing given his potential, but what's interesting is that Liverpool allegedly want him too.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen at Red Bull Arena on February 15, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany.

90Min reported earlier this season that Liverpool want to sign Daramy, with the 18-year-old seemingly on Jurgen Klopp's radar as a Reds signing of the future.

Liverpool may well be able to land one target in Werner, but lose out on another in Daramy, but the Reds arguably need a more proven player right now rather than another youngster, given that they already have Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Mohamed Daramy of FC Copenhagen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between FC Copenhagen and Dynamo Kyiv at Telia Parken on November 7, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch