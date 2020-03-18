Quick links

Report: League leaders have made contact with Arsenal star

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has hit 17 goals in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta's side.

Barcelona have already made contact with Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, according to a report in AS Sport from Spain.

Barca have been heavily linked with the Arsenal striker, as he edges closer to the expiration of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang has just over a year left on his current deal at Arsenal, and the Gunners may be forced to sell him at the end of the season as a result, as they do not want to lose him on a free transfer.

 

Barca are keeping a close watch on the situation, and have already let the rapid forward know that they are interested in him.

In January Arsenal reportedly flat out refused to do business with the Catalan giants, but they may reluctantly have to consider selling their star man in the summer, if they haven’t sorted his contract out by then.

If Aubameyang is to leave Arsenal it would be a huge blow to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Aubameyang has scored prolifically ever since his arrival at the Gunners, and replacing the sheer volume of goals he provides would be a hugely tough test for Arteta in his first summer transfer window.

