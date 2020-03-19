Quick links

Report claims positive news for Arsenal fans

A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Arsenal will reportedly resume training next week.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal will return to training next week.

The Premier League is suspended until April 4 due to the global health pandemic.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus, and the players went into self-isolation.

Sky Sports have now reported that the self-isolation period will end next Tuesday, and that the Gunners plan to resume training ahead of the planned game against Norwich City on April 4.

 

Positive news for Arsenal fans

Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear that the players will return to training next week.

While it is very unlikely that the Premier League - or any other domestic league in England for that matter - will resume in the beginning of April, it is very positive that the Arsenal players plan to start training again.

It is important that the players stay fit and ready, and training on a regular basis can only help them do that.

The Gunners can still finish in the top four of the Premier League table - when the season resumes.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

