Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report claims Celtic now face major battle if they still want to sign 18-year-old speedster

Olly Dawes
Mohamed Daramy of FC Copenhagen looks on during the Danish 3F Superligs match between FC Midtjylland and FC Copenhagen at MCH Arena on November 10, 2019 in Herning, Denmark.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic have been linked with Copenhagen attacker Mohamed Daramy.

Mohamed Daramy of FC Copenhagen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between FC Copenhagen and Dynamo Kyiv at Telia Parken on November 7, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Celtic's summer transfer plans appear to be on hold due to the coronavirus crisis – at least, that's what Neil Lennon told The Scottish Sun over the weekend.

The season has been halted, and there isn't any real guarantee that football will return any time soon given the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Subscribe

Celtic aren't able to scout anybody of course, but one of their targets from earlier in the season now appears to be attracting major interest.

 

90Min reported back in November that Celtic were in the race for Copenhagen attacker Mohamed Daramy, challenging Liverpool for his signature.

Now though, Bild claim that RB Leipzig want to sign Daramy, and have made him one of the top three targets to replace star striker Timo Werner should he move on this summer.

Daramy, 18, has hit seven goals and five assists this season, and his speed and versatility across the front line had made him a wanted man around Europe.

Mohamed Daramy of FC Copenhagen in action during the UEFA Europa League match between FC Copenhagen and FC Lugano at Telia Parken on September 19, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

If Celtic still want Daramy, then this is less-than-ideal news. Leipzig are one of the most exciting clubs in Europe, and their commitment to playing young players will surely be appealing to a player like Daramy.

Celtic need to move quickly if they still want to sign Daramy, and whilst that is difficult given the current worldwide situation, they really risk seeing Daramy move on elsewhere, missing out on a potential star in the process.

Mohamed Daramy of FC Copenhagen looks on during the Danish 3F Superligs match between FC Midtjylland and FC Copenhagen at MCH Arena on November 10, 2019 in Herning, Denmark.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch