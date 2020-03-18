Report claims Celtic now face major battle if they still want to sign 18-year-old speedster

Celtic have been linked with Copenhagen attacker Mohamed Daramy.

Celtic's summer transfer plans appear to be on hold due to the coronavirus crisis – at least, that's what Neil Lennon told The Scottish Sun over the weekend.

The season has been halted, and there isn't any real guarantee that football will return any time soon given the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Celtic aren't able to scout anybody of course, but one of their targets from earlier in the season now appears to be attracting major interest.

90Min reported back in November that Celtic were in the race for Copenhagen attacker Mohamed Daramy, challenging Liverpool for his signature.

Now though, Bild claim that RB Leipzig want to sign Daramy, and have made him one of the top three targets to replace star striker Timo Werner should he move on this summer.

Daramy, 18, has hit seven goals and five assists this season, and his speed and versatility across the front line had made him a wanted man around Europe.

If Celtic still want Daramy, then this is less-than-ideal news. Leipzig are one of the most exciting clubs in Europe, and their commitment to playing young players will surely be appealing to a player like Daramy.

Celtic need to move quickly if they still want to sign Daramy, and whilst that is difficult given the current worldwide situation, they really risk seeing Daramy move on elsewhere, missing out on a potential star in the process.