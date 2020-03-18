Report: Aston Villa and West Ham want PL rivals' 'excellent' academy graduate

Wolves could reportedly lose Dion Sanderson - Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Norwich City and Brighton want the Cardiff loanee.

Aston Villa are interested in snatching Dion Sanderson away from Midland neighbours Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to The Mail.

Less than 12 months ago, one highly-rated young defender swapped Molineux for Villa Park. And it seems that 20-year-old Sanderson could follow in the footsteps of Kortney Hause by joining Dean Smith’s defensive ranks when the summer transfer window swings open.

The Mail reports that Aston Villa have been keeping a close eye on the progress of a right-back who has made a real impression since joining Cardiff City on loan in January.

Relegation rivals Brighton and Norwich City are interested too, with a number of Premier League clubs apparently under the impression that Wolves would be ready to cash in on an academy graduate.

West Ham is another potential destination with Sanderson’s ability to play at centre-half or on the flanks seeing him catch the eye of many a suitor. The Hammers are expected to be in the market for a new right-back once Pablo Zabaleta retires, even if Jeremy Ngakia has already won over David Moyes after forcing his way into the starting XI.

Sanderson is only three games into his professional career but it’s fair to say he already looks the real deal, shining in a Cardiff side who have emerged as genuine dark horses for a Championship play-off place.

"I thought he was excellent," manager Neil Harris told WalesOnline after Sanderson kept Joe Lolley quiet in a recent clash with Nottingham Forest. "He played with real character and heart. He played like a player who had played 100 Championship games.”