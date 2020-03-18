Quick links

Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United

Norwich City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa and West Ham want PL rivals' 'excellent' academy graduate

Danny Owen
Aston Villa Manager Dean Smith shows his frustration during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09th, 2020 in Leicester,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolves could reportedly lose Dion Sanderson - Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Norwich City and Brighton want the Cardiff loanee.

Dion Sanderson of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

Aston Villa are interested in snatching Dion Sanderson away from Midland neighbours Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to The Mail.

Less than 12 months ago, one highly-rated young defender swapped Molineux for Villa Park. And it seems that 20-year-old Sanderson could follow in the footsteps of Kortney Hause by joining Dean Smith’s defensive ranks when the summer transfer window swings open.

The Mail reports that Aston Villa have been keeping a close eye on the progress of a right-back who has made a real impression since joining Cardiff City on loan in January.

 

Relegation rivals Brighton and Norwich City are interested too, with a number of Premier League clubs apparently under the impression that Wolves would be ready to cash in on an academy graduate.

West Ham is another potential destination with Sanderson’s ability to play at centre-half or on the flanks seeing him catch the eye of many a suitor. The Hammers are expected to be in the market for a new right-back once Pablo Zabaleta retires, even if Jeremy Ngakia has already won over David Moyes after forcing his way into the starting XI.

Dion Sanderson of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball past Nathan Tella of Southampton during the Premier League 2 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 and Southampton U23 at...

Sanderson is only three games into his professional career but it’s fair to say he already looks the real deal, shining in a Cardiff side who have emerged as genuine dark horses for a Championship play-off place.

"I thought he was excellent," manager Neil Harris told WalesOnline after Sanderson kept Joe Lolley quiet in a recent clash with Nottingham Forest. "He played with real character and heart. He played like a player who had played 100 Championship games.”

Dion Sanderson of Cardiff City FC and Yuri Ribeiro of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at Cardiff City Stadium on February...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch