Report: Arsenal officials furious over continued transfer saga

Olly Dawes
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to be a man in demand.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are furious with Barcelona over their ongoing pursuit of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It's claimed that Barcelona have been making their interest in Aubameyang clear for months now, but it hasn't exactly gone down well at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal officials are allegedly angry at the Catalan giants continuing to make noises about their pursuit of Aubameyang, believing they're trying to unsettle him.

 

It's unclear when the season will end and when the transfer window will begin amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but Barcelona continuing to show an interest outside of the window seems to be frustrating the Gunners.

Aubameyang, 30, has less than 18 months left on his contract with Arsenal, and the Gunners face an uncertain time due to the confusion over his future.

The Gabon striker is one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League, and has smashed 17 goals in 26 Premier League games this season.

With Barcelona able to offer consistent Champions League football and regular trophies, they certainly offer an appealing option to the Arsenal striker should he want to move.

Arsenal appear to be trying to fend Barcelona off, but their continued interest means that they are likely to face a concrete offer in the summer.

