Report: Arsenal hoping club don't qualify for the CL as they want to pinch £25m man

John Verrall
Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019
Arsenal are said to be interested in signing defender Chris Smalling, who has been out on loan at Roma.

Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019

According to the La Gazzetto dello Sport, Arsenal are hoping Roma don’t make it into the Champions League next season, as they hope to pinch Chris Smalling from them.

Smalling has impressed since moving to Serie A on loan, and his fine form has put him on Arsenal’s radar.

Roma want to keep the powerful centre-back, but realise that they may have to make it into the Champions League to do so.

 

The Gunners are now said to be hoping that Roma don’t make it into Europe’s elite competition, as it could make their task of signing Smalling easier.

Although Arsenal reportedly have competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton for the £25 million defender’s signature (Metro), Mikel Arteta’s side may fancy their chances of coming out on top.

Chris Smalling of Manchester United FC looks on before the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Manchester United at on November 7, 2018 in Turin, Italy.

Smalling is thought to have enjoyed his spell with Roma, but if they do not have Champions League football on offer it could be that he decides to stay in England.

Roma are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings, three points away from the Champions League places.

