Report: £32m star may not be available despite Everton and Tottenham links

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Strakosha.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio have a new contract prepared for goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha amid links with Premier League clubs.

Il Tempo (print edition, page 30, March 13, 2020) reported that Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur all want to sign Strakosha.

Lazio allegedly don't want to lose him this summer, and have slapped a €35million (£32million) price tag on his head in an effort to ward off sutiors.

Additionally, a new contract is also on offer, and they will propose that deal to Strakosha given that his current deal worth around £23,000-a-week expires in 2022.

It may be difficult to fend off those Premier League clubs, especially with Lazio pushing for the Serie A title before the coronavirus outbreak suspended the season.

Strakosha may have a chance to play Champions League football with Lazio next season, which will surely make it more difficult for teams to swoop in for him.

The Albanian is a top young goalkeeper, and at 24, he has the room and time to develop, but a move to one of those Premier League clubs seems a little unlikely.

Jordan Pickford, Kasper Schmeichel and Hugo Lloris are all entrenched as starting goalkeepers with the rumoured clubs, and Strakosha certainly shouldn't take being backup anywhere.

It seems more like an agent trying to drum up interest whilst trying to win a new deal, and it appears that Lazio are willing to do just that.