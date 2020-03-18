Report: £146m star actually agreed Spurs move to reunite with Pochettino, deal collapsed

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Philippe Coutinho last summer.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho actually agreed a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

It's claimed that Coutinho was happy to make the move to North London, as Spurs attempted to get a deal done before the August transfer deadline.

However, the deal 'broke' according to the report, and he ended up joining Bayern Munich on loan instead as Tottenham couldn't resurrect the move in time.

Coutinho has hit nine goals and eight assists for Bayern this season, and will return to Barcelona this summer with his future up in the air.

The former Liverpool man may still make a return to the Premier League, as Barca look to cut their losses on the man they paid £146million for in 2018 (Sky Sports).

Bayern could yet buy him after his loan ends, but Spurs fans will be thinking of what could have been after seeing the Brazilian's move fall through.

It's no great surprise that Mauricio Pochettino wanted him at Tottenham; the pair worked together at Espanyol, before Pochettino tried to sign Coutinho for Southampton, only to lose out to Liverpool.

The hopes of resurrecting a deal now are surely dead with Pochettino gone and Spurs looking set to miss out on Champions League football, so this will go down as one that got away for Tottenham.