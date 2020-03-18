Pokémon Go - A Drive To Investigate: How to buy a ticket

How to buy a ticket to participate in the Pokemon Go A Drive To Investigate special research task.

Due to the current pandemic and how it's momentarily put a stop to the life we all took for granted, the Pokémon Go Safari Zone event in Liverpool has unfortunately been postponed. However, while this is no doubt a bummer for fans of the mobile hit, the good news is that the A Drive To Investigate special research task is still proceeding with you now able to buy a ticket.

A consequence of the coronavirus outbreak is that Pokémon Go has made a bunch of changes in order to allow players to continue playing while indoors. Regardless of what you think about these changes to the game, they're ultimately welcome as they will allow fans to still participate in the Genesect event that is only days away.

Yet, to be able to participate in the A Drive To Investigate event regardless of where you are, you must first purchase a ticket.

POKÉMON GO: Season 1 Battle League dates and rewards

Attention, Trainers! Tickets are now available in the in-app shop to a Special Research story event featuring an early-access encounter with a Genesect! ️ pic.twitter.com/5B3ej7HAMg — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 17, 2020

Pokémon Go Genesect: When is the A Drive To Investigate special research task?

The Pokémon Go A Drive To Investigate special research task for Genesect begins on March 20th at 08:00.

Once the Pokémon Go A Drive To Investigate event has begun, it will then culminate on March 26th at 22:00. Both of these times pertain to your local time zone.

The aforementioned dates and times are when you must open the game in order to receive the Special Research event. Provided you open the game during these specified times, you'll be able to complete the task at any point.

However, in order to be eligible to receive this Special Research event, you must first buy a ticket.

How to buy Pokémon Go A Drive To Investigate ticket

You can now buy a Pokémon Go A Drive To Investigate ticket by visiting the in-game shop.

The Pokémon Go A Drive To Investigate ticket will cost $7.99, and to receive it you must tap Learn More and then the Buy button.

This'll result in you receiving a pop-up to say that a ticket is in your possession.

POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON DX: How to enter Mystery Houses

For those who don't buy a ticket, you needn't threat too much as Genesect will eventually join Ex Raids in April.