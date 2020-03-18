Quick links

Player says he thinks £56m star will be at Arsenal next season

John Verrall
Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has just over a year remaining on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Bernd Leno of Arsenal warming up before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Bernd Leno has suggested that Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be at Arsenal next season on his Twitch channel.

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is currently uncertain, as the striker’s contract is set to expire in just over a year.

Mikel Arteta wants to keep the Gunners attacker, but there are fears that he could leave forming now.

Aubameyang has reportedly attracted attention from Barcelona, among other clubs, which could turn his head.

 

But Leno insists that he thinks Aubameyang will stick with Arsenal and pen a new deal.

“I’m not sure, it depends who’s going to leave and who stays. I don’t know,” the Metro transcribe the Arsenal goalkeeper as saying.

“I think it depends if Auba signs a new contract or [if] he leaves. I don’t know what they are going to do.

“But if he leaves, of course, you need another player. ‘But I think he’s going to stay.”

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

Aubameyang has publicly suggested that he is happy at Arsenal recently, amid all the uncertainty, but until he pens a new deal speculation will continue to rise.

If Aubameyang does stay at Arsenal it will be a huge boost to Arteta’s men, as he plays such a key role for them.

The rapid £56 million forward (BBC Sport) has often been used in a wide-role by Arteta, but he has continued to score regularly, while also helping the side in a defensive sense.

Aubameyang has scored 17 goals in 26 games for Arsenal in the Premier League this term. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

