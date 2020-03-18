Newcastle almost got bargain deal for player last year... now he's worth £23m

Newcastle United had identified Marc Cucurella as a target last summer, but ended up failing to complete a deal to bring him to St. James' Park.

Newcastle United may well regret missing out on signing Marc Cucurella now.

The Chronicle claimed that Newcastle almost signed the left-back from Barcelona last summer, but ended up bringing in Jetro Willems on loan instead.

Cucurella has since gone on to impress in La Liga with Getafe, and he may well be out of reach for Newcastle now.

La Razon claim that Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all want Cucurella, who is now valued at £23 million.

When Newcastle wanted the 21-year-old, the figures involved were much cheaper, and the Magpies must now look back and regret not pushing through the transfer.

Newcastle have not exactly solved their left-back issues this season, with Willems injured and Danny Rose having to be signed in January.

And if Cucurella does move to England and impress with another club, Newcastle’s error of not signing him could yet be made to look even worse.