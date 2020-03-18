Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Newcastle almost got bargain deal for player last year... now he's worth £23m

John Verrall
Marc Cucurella of SD Eibar during the La Liga match between Villarreal and Eibar at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 12, 2019 in Vila-real, Spain
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United had identified Marc Cucurella as a target last summer, but ended up failing to complete a deal to bring him to St. James' Park.

Marc Cucurella of SD Eibar celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and FC Barcelona at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on May 19, 2019 in Eibar,...

Newcastle United may well regret missing out on signing Marc Cucurella now.

The Chronicle claimed that Newcastle almost signed the left-back from Barcelona last summer, but ended up bringing in Jetro Willems on loan instead.

 

Cucurella has since gone on to impress in La Liga with Getafe, and he may well be out of reach for Newcastle now.

La Razon claim that Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all want Cucurella, who is now valued at £23 million.

When Newcastle wanted the 21-year-old, the figures involved were much cheaper, and the Magpies must now look back and regret not pushing through the transfer.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Marc Cucurella of Getafe CF looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between AFC Ajax and Getafe CF at Amsterdam Arena on February 27, 2020 in...

Newcastle have not exactly solved their left-back issues this season, with Willems injured and Danny Rose having to be signed in January.

And if Cucurella does move to England and impress with another club, Newcastle’s error of not signing him could yet be made to look even worse.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch