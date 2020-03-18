Photo: Leeds stars receive delivery from Bielsa as self-isolation begins

The Leeds United players received gym equipment at their homes today.

Leeds United began the week training as normal, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kalvin Phillips was pictured arriving on Monday morning, after The Daily Mail reported that Marcelo Bielsa wanted regular sessions to continue at Thorp Arch.

But now it looks like the Leeds lads have gone into self-isolation mode to reduce their chances of catching and spread the coronavirus.

Mateusz Klich and Barry Douglas both uploaded photos on Instagram of deliveries made by Bielsa today.

Both players received an exercise bike, while Klich also took a photo of additional gym equipment.

It looks like Bielsa is determined for his players to remain as sharp as possible during the hiatus.

Ain’t no messing from Marcelo the boys have had bikes and gym stuff delivered as they phase into self isolation #lufc pic.twitter.com/GgUoxtcD5o — leeds united snaps (@lufcsnapchats) March 18, 2020

The English Football League calendar has been scrapped until April 4 at the earliest, but The Independent have reported that there's only a 'tiny' chance of fixtures being resumed by then as the virus continues to spread in the UK.

At the moment, there are close to 2,000 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom - over 1,550 of which have been in England.

Leeds are top of the Championship and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games remaining.

But it remains to be seen what happens to the Whites' season if the 2019-20 campaign is cancelled.