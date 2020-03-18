Photo: Arsenal's best XI looks truly class if treble transfer comes off

Arsenal have already been linked with three very exciting players.

Silly Season might've started a bit early in the realm of football as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and Arsenal are being linked with a number of players.

If the summer transfer window goes ahead, it'll be Mikel Arteta's first as Gunners' head coach and lord knows that they need changes - and quite a few of them.

Arteta has enjoyed a promising first four months back at Arsenal but with an eight-point deficit between the ninth-placed North Londoners and Chelsea in fourth, reinforcements are vital if they're going to seriously try and get back into the Champions League next term.

The Spaniard has improved the defence in a big way since arriving in December, with Arsenal only conceding nine Premier League goals in the 10 games that the former Manchester City coach has overseen so far.

But this week has seen the Emirates Stadium club get linked with West Ham United's Issa Diop [The Mirror] and Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti [Sport], two centre-halves who, alongside on-loan William Saliba, would form a very decent three-man defence, with fit-again Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin in the wing-back roles.

Further forward, The Telegraph have reported that Atletico Madrid powerhouse Thomas Partey is on the Gunners' radar in what would be a £45 million deal, with the Ghana international - who helped knock Liverpool out of the Champions League last week - shielding the three-man defence.

Gabriel Martinelli, described as the talent of the century by Jurgen Klopp, and Nicolas Pepe could potentially provide wide support for lone striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who isn't guaranteed to be staying in the capital beyond this summer - and the enigmatic Mesut Ozil sitting behind in number 10.

On paper, it's obviously a brilliant potential best XI and although the squad is more important overall, it would strengthen the belief that Arsenal can challenge for Champions League qualification again.

Potential Arsenal XI if transfers come off pic.twitter.com/NMo725nYuV — Shane Callaghan (@SugarShane1988) March 18, 2020