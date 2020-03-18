Paulo di Canio believes one thing at West Ham is 'incredible'

Di Canio says he can understand the frustrations of West Ham fans.

West Ham legend Paulo di Canio has had his say on the frustrations of the club's supporters about the way it is being run.

On TalkSport, di Canio said the Hammers have the capacity to be battling in the top half of the table and that he can understand where the fans are coming from.

He said: "I can understand the frustration (of the fans) because it's obvious that everybody expected from when we moved to a new stadium... it needs to feel like West Ham's stadium. We've got double the capacity so we need unity. Everybody expected a better season.

"The fans, I can understand their frustration but when the season starts again, get close. Everybody loses if West Ham go down. Try to push in the same direction to save West Ham. West Ham have got incredible quality, incredible potential for the future, to finish top eight, because the club spent big money. The future will be green."

West Ham fans are in a tricky situation. They obviously don't want their club to go down but they also don't want to be quiet about their dissatisfaction with the board who they feel have dragged them to this low point.

That creates a tricky atmosphere but as long as the players play as they did in the home win over Southampton, they'll get the support of the fans.

There's room for both protest against the board and support of the players, although perhaps it must be acknowledged that the former can make it harder for the squad to get results in an already tricky situation.

West Ham have everything in place to push for the top eight, but haven't been run as well as a Leicester or a Wolves have been, in recent seasons.



