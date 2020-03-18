Our view: Reportedly available midfielder could be big upgrade for Arsenal

Arsenal should look at Corentin Tolisso.

According to German newspaper BILD, Bayern Munich are preparing to cash in on Corentin Tolisso this summer.

Tolisso is a player who Arsenal should consider taking a serious run at, as an upgrade on loan star Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos has failed to make an impression since joining the Gunners and they are better off rolling the dice on Tolisso, Alexandre Lacazette's former Lyon teammate.

Tolisso is just 25 and needs to move to a club where he can play regularly. He isn't doing that at Bayern and could have a chance at Arsenal.

This season for Bayern he has made 10 starts, and a further 10 appearances from the bench.

He has three goals and five assists, with five of his goal contributions coming in the Champions League.

With doubts over the long term future of Matteo Guendouzi too [Telegraph], Tolisso is a potential solution.

Bayern paid £35.2 million to sign Tolisso three years ago and he has scored 14 goals for the club.

He had previously struck 29 goals in 160 games for Lyon since breaking into the French side as a teenager.

Tolisso could potentially help get the best out of Lacazette, and vice versa.

Bayern would likely accept a fee below the amount they paid Lyon as they are looking to move him on. Arsenal should look to take advantage of this.