Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Our view: Reportedly available midfielder could be big upgrade for Arsenal

Dan Coombs
Bayern Munich's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso celebrates after his team scored a goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Real Madrid and...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal should look at Corentin Tolisso.

Bayern Munich's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso celebrates after his team scored a goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Real Madrid and...

According to German newspaper BILD, Bayern Munich are preparing to cash in on Corentin Tolisso this summer.

Tolisso is a player who Arsenal should consider taking a serious run at, as an upgrade on loan star Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos has failed to make an impression since joining the Gunners and they are better off rolling the dice on Tolisso, Alexandre Lacazette's former Lyon teammate.

 

Tolisso is just 25 and needs to move to a club where he can play regularly. He isn't doing that at Bayern and could have a chance at Arsenal.

This season for Bayern he has made 10 starts, and a further 10 appearances from the bench.

He has three goals and five assists, with five of his goal contributions coming in the Champions League.

With doubts over the long term future of Matteo Guendouzi too [Telegraph], Tolisso is a potential solution.

Corentin Tolisso of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with teammate Jerome Boateng after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and...

Bayern paid £35.2 million to sign Tolisso three years ago and he has scored 14 goals for the club.

He had previously struck 29 goals in 160 games for Lyon since breaking into the French side as a teenager.

Tolisso could potentially help get the best out of Lacazette, and vice versa.

Bayern would likely accept a fee below the amount they paid Lyon as they are looking to move him on. Arsenal should look to take advantage of this.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch