Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Oh my', 'You never know': Some Everton fans react after seeing red-hot striker in Toffees shirt

Olly Dawes
Fans of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton may yet be in the market for a new striker this summer.

Lille's Victor Osimhen and Toulouse's Nicolas Isimat Mirin during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Toulouse FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 22, 2020 in Lille, France.

Everton have shown signs of progress under Carlo Ancelotti, and his commitment to playing two up front has been encouraging.

The Toffees have seen Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison impress up front, with the two strikers forming a strong partnership so far.

Ancelotti then has Moise Kean in his ranks too, with the Italian no doubt hoping to take a step forward after an underwhelming first season at Goodison Park.

 

Everton will be very excited about their options, but fans may have found one more strikers they would like to see arrive at the club this summer.

On Tuesday, Lille striker Victor Osimhen took to Instagram to post a story which showed him in an Everton shirt, which naturally set tongues wagging.

The Nigerian attacker has been in red-hot form for Lille this season, smashing 18 goals in his first campaign with the French club to make himself a wanted man.

Victor Osimhen of Lille OSC in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 05, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

It's more than likely a shirt given to him by international teammate and current Everton winger Alex Iwobi, but Everton fans have allowed themselves to dream.

Some hope that Osimhen signs, believing that 'you never know' whether a deal could actually happen, whilst joking that the striker's post was a pre-cursor to joining the Toffees in a big-money move this summer.

Fans of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch