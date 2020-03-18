'Oh my', 'You never know': Some Everton fans react after seeing red-hot striker in Toffees shirt

Everton may yet be in the market for a new striker this summer.

Everton have shown signs of progress under Carlo Ancelotti, and his commitment to playing two up front has been encouraging.

The Toffees have seen Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison impress up front, with the two strikers forming a strong partnership so far.

Ancelotti then has Moise Kean in his ranks too, with the Italian no doubt hoping to take a step forward after an underwhelming first season at Goodison Park.

Everton will be very excited about their options, but fans may have found one more strikers they would like to see arrive at the club this summer.

On Tuesday, Lille striker Victor Osimhen took to Instagram to post a story which showed him in an Everton shirt, which naturally set tongues wagging.

The Nigerian attacker has been in red-hot form for Lille this season, smashing 18 goals in his first campaign with the French club to make himself a wanted man.

It's more than likely a shirt given to him by international teammate and current Everton winger Alex Iwobi, but Everton fans have allowed themselves to dream.

Some hope that Osimhen signs, believing that 'you never know' whether a deal could actually happen, whilst joking that the striker's post was a pre-cursor to joining the Toffees in a big-money move this summer.

i hope this happens , but he is a striker isn't he? https://t.co/JU4PFzMwvg — SigurdssonIsAFraud (@RyanEFC3) March 17, 2020

Sign him up! really good player, and a blue (maybe )... — Aide Dews (@AidyDews) March 17, 2020

That’s him signed — otrochris (@otrochris) March 17, 2020

Osimhen in an Everton top there pic.twitter.com/WAy8xCDBMd — Mike (@M1878D) March 17, 2020

You never know. If Don Carlo wanted him that’s fine by me mate — Chris addison (@Addo1878) March 17, 2020

Looks good in it tbf — HLB (@FootballHlb) March 17, 2020

Oh my this guy is a bagsman as well — Crawford you’re the one (@findlay1885) March 17, 2020