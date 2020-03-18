Quick links

Mourinho signing makes comment about training at Tottenham right now

Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur are the only club in London still going into training, with Jose Mourinho's side eager to stay fit during the break.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Emiliano Buendia of Norwich City during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at...

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gedson Fernandes has told A Bola that training at the club is ‘normal’ at the moment.

Tottenham are the only London side currently still training, with none of their players showing any signs of illness.

Tottenham are prepping for the season to get back underway in April, which is the current aim.

But Fernandes admits that Tottenham players are largely in the dark over the long-term plans, due to the unprecedented nature of the situation.

 

“For now, everything is the same for us, everything is normal, we are training,” Fernandes said.

“But we don’t know tomorrow, it can get better, it can get worse, we don’t know, I’m looking forward, in fact, we’re all there to see what’s going to happen. ”

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 01, 2020 in...

Fernandes only joined Tottenham in January, but he has already shown glimpses of quality since arriving.

The Benfica loanee is comfortable in possession, and capable of beating a man, but he still has not nailed down a place in Jose Mourinho’s line-up.

Fernandes has generally had to play second-fiddle to Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso in central midfield, with many of his appearances actually coming as an advanced midfielder.

