Mourinho further than ever from his early Tottenham prediction

Jose Mourinho manager
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are in a tough spot, and have a long way to go.

head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...

The break probably came at a good time for Tottenham Hotspur.

The team have just been eliminated from two cup competitions in a fortnight as Jose Mourinho faces one of the biggest challenges of his career.

It wasn't supposed to be like this. Mourinho spoke of high hopes when he took over at Tottenham.

 

Last November after he was appointed, Mourinho suggested that a title challenge may be possible in 2020/21.

He was quoted by The Metro: "We cannot win the Premier League this season. We can – I’m not saying we will do – we can win next season."

The first part of his prediction was right, Spurs are nowhere near to a challenge this season.

But to get close next season,Tottenham need a lot to go right.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur talks with Joao Sacramento, Tottenham Hotspur Assistant Coach during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham...

The first thing that needs to change is for them to get a lot luckier with injuries.

Spurs can insulate themselves against this in the summer by strengthening the squad in key areas where they have been caught short this season.

Mourinho will no doubt have several players he wants to get rid of, and bring in. It probably won't be possible to do it all in one transfer window.

Right now it will take a major turnaround for Mourinho to make good on his prediction. He was positive back then when he took over. He needs a bit more of that spirit right now.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur following victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham...

