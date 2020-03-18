Microsoft Teams: More than four videos during a conference will become available

The option to have more than four videos available during a meeting or conference on Microsoft Teams will eventually become available.

Due to the current pandemic that has resulted in the stoppage of the Premier League and other sports, people are being encouraged to self-isolate which means working from home. This has resulted in people attempting to use applications they're unfamiliar with such as Microsoft Teams, in which plenty of new users are asking whether it's possible to have more than four videos visible during conferences and meetings.

There are a bunch of apps on PC and mobile that you can use when working at home to increase your productivity and communication. Such apps include Slack, Zoom, and Freedom, but there's also Microsoft Teams as another free option.

For those of you who have opted to use Microsoft Teams and are wondering whether it's possible to hold meetings with more than four videos, below you'll discover the answer to your dilemma.

Can Microsoft Teams have more than four videos during a meeting or conference?

No, Microsoft Teams cannot have more than four videos during a meeting or conference.

People have requested in the past for more than four videos to become available for meetings and video conferences, but Microsoft Teams doesn't have the ability.

This is an issue that has been complained about by many users well before the current pandemic. As you'd expect, this is because it can be jarring and difficult to address a whole team in a meeting when only four members can be seen.

However, while the option is not possible as of this moment, Microsoft did insist back in January 2020 that they were making good progress on finally implementing it.

There hasn't been any updates since, but hopefully its arrival isn't too far away especially with how things currently are.