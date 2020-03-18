Microsoft Teams: How to join meeting with and without an account

A guide for how to join a Microsoft Teams meeting regardless of whether you have an account.

Thanks to the current pandemic and society being encouraged to stay indoors as much as humanly possible, a lot of people are now having to primarily work from home instead of at the office. This can result in you needing to use specific apps for the very first time such as Microsoft Teams, and here you'll find a guide for how to join a meeting through the service regardless of whether you boast an account or not.

You can download Microsoft Teams on Mac, 32 and 64-bit Windows, as well as on mobile via iOS and Android devices. It's also entirely free meaning you don't have to pay a pretty penny like Microsoft's many other applications.

However, while you can get the app for free, you don't need it or an account to join a meeting with your fellow colleagues.

How to join a Microsoft Teams meeting

Provided you have Microsoft Teams downloaded, all you need to do is select Join to accept a meeting invite.

Once you've selected Join to begin the Microsoft Teams meeting, you can then adjust your video settings however you wish.

You can mute yourself, you can change the video from windowed to full screen, you can enable chat by selecting the dialogue symbol, and you can invite more people to the meeting by selecting the icon which resembles two people.

Of course, when you wish to bring the meeting to an end, all you need to do is select the red phone symbol to hang up.

You can find your fellow team members and scheduled meetings in the Teams section. Here you can find conversations with your fellow employees, as well as files you have all shared.

When in a meeting, you can record it by pressing the symbol with three dots and then the Start Recording option. It's also possible to share files in a channel conversation so everyone can edit and share thoughts.

How to join a Microsoft Teams meeting without an account

You can join a Microsoft Teams meeting without an account by way of e-mail.

Once you've been sent an e-mail invite, you'll want to select Join Microsoft Teams meeting where you'll be prompted to either sign in or type in a name.

Joining via the web rather than app will result in you needing to type in a name for your colleagues to recognise you.

As specified by Microsoft themselves, you may initially be taken to a lobby for attendees to admit on you depending on the meeting's settings.