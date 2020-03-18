Quick links

Manager has 'forgotten' about £52m striker, Spurs must make move now

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho should be keen to add a striker to his ranks in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur should move for Luka Jovic this summer, as rumours circulate that he could leave Real Madrid.

AS claims that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has ‘forgotten’ about Jovic, and that should alert Tottenham to his potential availability.

The striker looks exactly like what Jose Mourinho’s side need, as they seek more cover up-front.

Harry Kane’s and Heung-Min Son’s injuries have exposed Tottenham’s lack of depth in attack this season, and Mourinho’s side have struggled to cope without their two main goalscorers.

Tottenham’s attack just hasn’t clicked in their recent outings, with the Lilywhites failing to win any of their last five matches.

 

If they had Jovic next season, their chances of coping with any Kane absence would be greatly improved though.

Kane has a questionable track record with injuries, with the Spurs striker often missing chunks of the campaign.

It is clear that signing a new number nine should be a priority of Mourinho, and Jovic would be a wonderful addition.

The Spurs boss has already suggested that he wants Tottenham to sign a striker who could prove to be a long-term option for them, and at the age of 22, Jovic still has plenty of room for development.

Granted, his time at Madrid hasn’t been particularly productive since his £52 million move (Sky Sports) - as he has only been handed four league starts.

However, during his time with Frankfurt last season he proved his quality beyond all doubt.

At the age of 20 Jovic blasted in over 25 goals in the Bundesliga, and became renowned as one of the most dangerous finishers in Europe.

Jovic is capable off of either foot, and also boasts a very well rounded skill-set, which makes him a handful for defenders.

His confidence may have been knocked by his spell at Madrid, but his price-tag may also have been reduced, and if Tottenham can get him back to his best, he would be the perfect addition to their squad.

