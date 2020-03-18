'Looks like he's been eating them': Alli shares uninspiring take on departed Tottenham man

Victor Wanyama left Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.

Dele Alli has unsurprisingly shared that the now-departed Victor Wanyama was the one who used to smash out the weights the best from the Tottenham players, as he told Otro.

Wanyama left Tottenham during the winter transfer window when he made a move to the MLS, as Alli shared he used to smash the weights like he had been 'eating them'.

During his time at Tottenham, Wanyama was known for his physical strength and ability to dominate opposition attackers, but unfortunately, injuries did wreck havoc on his game time and performances.

Nonetheless, Alli was asked which Tottenham player smashes it on the weights, as Wanyama was the first name on his lips.

"Some might be trying to get their beach body," Alli told Otro. "Wanyama. He's just a tank. I don't know what he's lifting. We don't have a bench. We don't do bench.

"But there are some free weights and Victor looks like he has been eating them."

HITC View

When Wanyama was fit and able to play a consistent run of games, he was perhaps one of the best number 6's in the Premier League, as he proved during Tottenham's final season at the Lane.

But injury after injury resulted in him stagnating at the club and then a lack of game time meant that he had lost a lot of sharpness which he wasn't able to get back.

It was still perhaps a surprise that he opted to make a move to the MLS, but that decision could be mainly down to how his body seemingly cannot cope with the fast-nature of European football.