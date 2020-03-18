Quick links

Loaned-out Southampton man has the best stats in his league; valued at £7m

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl attends a Southampton FC press conference at the Staplewood Campus on February 20, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Premier League strugglers Southampton loaned Mario Lemina to Turkish giants Galatasaray - will he ever play under Ralph Hasenhuttl again?

Mario Rene Junior Lemina of Galatasaray AS during the Ziraat Turkiye Kupasi (Turkish Cup) match between Galatasaray AS and Caykur Rizespor AS at the Turk Telekom Stadyumu on January 23,...

Last month, the Independent provided a list of players who Southampton are desperate to get off the wage bill this summer.

And you’d struggle to find a single soul on the South Coast who is against the idea of cashing in on Guido Carrillo and Wesley Hoedt. The potential departure of Mario Lemina, however, might stir up altogether different feelings.

A former Marseille and Juventus midfielder who arrived at St Mary’s after featuring in a Champions League final, the £18 million Gabonese international felt like a coup for a mid-table outfit like Southampton.

 

And, for a while at least, he looked like a bargain of a signing too, a class above in Mauricio Pellegrino’s struggling side.

But Lemina quickly fell down the pecking order once Ralph Hasenhuttl brought his high-octane brand of furious, pressing football on the South Coast. Now, it feels very unlikely that we will ever see Lemina wearing those iconic red and white stripes again.

Turkish Football reports that the 26-year-old could make his loan move to Galatasaray permanent for just £7 million – a fee that would see Southampton make an £11 million loss.

Mario Lemina of Southampton during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at the London Stadium on May 04, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

You’d imagine that Gala would jump at the chance to land an accomplished, experienced midfielder like Lemina on the cheap. Especially when you consider that no one in the entirety of Turkey’s top flight can match him when it comes to passing accuracy.

92 per cent of Lemina’s attempts have found the target.

With 2.2 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game, he ranks right at the top of Galatasaray’s roster for the defensive side of the game too (WhoScored).

If £16 million looked like a bargain, £7 million certainly is.

Galatasaray's Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina (L) vies with Club Brugge's Belgian midfielder Hans Vanaken (R) during the UEFA Champions League football match between Galatasaray and...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

