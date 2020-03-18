Liverpool star posts Twitter video poking fun at himself

James Milner took to social media once again during the enforced break from football.

Liverpool's charge towards their first Premier League title has been halted by the global medical crisis and it's not clear when they will return to action.

Everything is up in the air right now, with their first team squad all at home and unable to train at Melwood because of health fears.

That includes James Milner, who is the consummate professional but also enjoys a dabble with social media, where he has taken ownership of his 'boring' tag.

Earlier this week, he posted a video on Twitter jokingly sorting his teabags into seven piles, rationing them for the week and he's been at it again.

Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn... wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign #onebladeatatime #productiveday#snipsnip ✂️ pic.twitter.com/ap510x6mIf — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 17, 2020

In truth, the social distancing may result in many people doing those menial tasks at home that they've been putting off, although perhaps not quite measuring the length of their grass!

Milner is as fit as they come even in the twilight of his career but even he will find it a struggle to maintain peak fitness without matches.

Players can train at home and BBC report that the Reds' squad have tailored training programmes, but that can't replicate the feel of a match.

Liverpool's players also seemed to lose a touch of sharpness after the winter break as well, and they'll likely take a little bit of time to warm up again whenever they return to action. Until then, Milner looks set to keep posting these tongue-in-cheek updates.



