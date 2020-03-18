Liverpool coach raves over man who surprises him every day

Pep Lijnders works closely with Jurgen Klopp but says the German still surprises him.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has praised Jurgen Klopp for the work he is doing at the head of the club, as per the club's official website.

Lijnders has worked closely with Klopp for a number of years but says the German boss still finds ways of surprising him.

He said of Klopp: "He is very intelligent. His brain works differently to many others, that’s for sure. Each day he surprises me – and we worked how long together? Four-and-a-half or five years. He changes perception in five minutes. All the ideas Jürgen has and the way he wants to set up in each game, we just try to support him in the best way possible.

"I am blessed that Jürgen has this trust and gives me the freedom. We are a team. We prepare together, we plan together, we act together, we coach together. It’s what I say constantly: three brains can do much more than one brain, if the three brains think in a common way and have the same messages and same passion and same dedication."

Transforming a juggernaut the size of Liverpool is not an easy task at all and Klopp deserves enormous credit for doing what he's done since 2016.

While Liverpool weren't as successful - and Manchester United are seeing the same now - plenty of pundits and ex-players tend to talk about the way things were at the club in the past.

But Klopp has realised that he needed to plot his own path. You can't move to a successful future by looking at what was done in the past.

Klopp and his staff have done it their way and they deserve immense credit for that. Everyone connected with the club will hope they are crowned champions when the season resumes - whenever that will be.