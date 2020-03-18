Leeds sold star for £900k last summer.....now reportedly worth £9m

Caleb Ekuban's value has reportedly skyrocketed since leaving Leeds United.

You'd forgive Leeds United fans if they had forgotten all about Caleb Ekuban.

The Ghana international joined the Whites in the summer of 2017 and endured an injury-hit first season at Elland Road, resulting 20 league appearances.

Leeds loaned him to Trabzonspor in the summer of 2018, before selling him to the Turkish side in a permanent deal for £900,000 last July [Sabah].

But knowing what we do now, perhaps the Whites pulled the trigger a little too quickly.

That's because within a year of leaving West Yorkshire, the 25-year-old striker, who has a Europa League hat-trick under his belt this season, now has a value of £9 million, according to Fotospor.

If those rumours are believed then Ekuban is now literally worth 10 times the amount that United sold him for.

Despite only scoring once in 20 Championship appearances during the 2017-18 campaign, the Italy-born hitman was somewhat a popular figure among fans of the West Yorkshire club for his industry, the like of which might have appealed to Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa was undeniably part of the decision-making committee that deemed Ekuban to be insufficient last year, but if he genuinely fetches £9 million this summer - if there's a transfer window, that is - then questions must be asked about whether the English side were too quick to bin him.

Given his injury problems during his first year in England, maybe he deserved a second chance instead of being loaned to Trabzonspor.