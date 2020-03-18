Kenny Miller responds when asked if Celtic should be handed the title

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side are currently 13 points behind Neil Lennon's Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Kenny Miller has told the Scottish Sun that Celtic should not be awarded the league title, as Rangers could still catch them.

Celtic are currently 13 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table, but Steven Gerrard’s men do have a game in hand.

Rangers are also set to play Celtic twice more throughout the season, and Miller feels that the Light Blues could realistically win both of those games.

The striker, who represented both of the Glasgow clubs, now suggests that Celtic simply cannot be handed the league title, as things still remain in the balance.

“Before the games stopped Celtic were overwhelming favourites to win the league. That’s stating the absolute obvious,” Miller said.

“But what’s also stating the obvious is that Rangers sit 13 points behind with a game in hand and have still to play Celtic twice.

“You can talk about Rangers’ form all you want. If you think about it, in the previous two Old Firm games Rangers have been the better side, so it’s not out with the realms of all possibility they’d beat them twice.

“In an Old Firm game anything can happen and Rangers would have believed they could win them both. In theory, that 13-point gap could be eroded away.

“Listen, this isn’t me talking as a Rangers fan or an ex-Rangers player, but Celtic don’t have the same kind of lead Liverpool have.

“Celtic are not two games away from winning the league.”

Scottish football has been suspended indefinitely, but UEFA have stated the league must be finished before 30th June.

Whether Scotland will be in a position to have the league restarted by then remains to be seen, but Celtic will surely fancy their chances of getting over the line if the action starts up again.

Rangers have, in truth, not been able to click at all since the winter break - with Gerrard’s side’s form taking a turn for the worse.

Rangers have won just two of their last five domestic matches, which has allowed Celtic to accelerate away from them.