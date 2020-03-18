Where is Kate and Koji filmed? Take a trip to the seaside in Brenda Blethyn's new ITV sitcom!

Kate and Koji is set to debut on ITV on March 18th but where was the seaside sitcom filmed?

When it comes to TV comedies, more often than not, it's the BBC and Channel 4 who boast the biggest range of sitcoms and panel shows while ITV are more famed for their gripping drama series.

However, that's all set to change on March 18th as ITV welcomes a new sitcom, Kate and Koji, onto the airwaves.

The series is set to star Brenda Blethyn of Vera fame and Jimmy Akingbola of Holby City but where is the new sitcom filmed?

Kate and Koji on ITV

Kate and Koji tells the story of a working-class woman who runs a typical seaside café and her newfound if a little volatile friendship with an asylum-seeking doctor from Africa.

The pair's sparky friendship is set to the stunning backdrop of a seaside town but where exactly what the ITV series filmed?

Where is Kate and Koji filmed?

Kate and Koji was filmed in the idyllic coastal town of Herne Bay in Kent in January 2020.

Herne Bay is located just six miles north of the city of Canterbury as well as 10 miles west of the famed seaside town of Margate.

The ITV series is set in and around Joan's Café on the Herne Bay seafront. In real life, the venue used for Joan's Café is Herne Bay's 'Traditional Pie & Mash' café and ice cream parlour which is located in between Tivoli's family amusements arcade and the Clocktower kebab shop.

Also filmed in Herne Bay

The Kent town of Herne Bay and the neighbouring city of Canterbury have played host to far more than just Kate and Koji.

Productions such as Rustom and Got to Dance have also passed through but the biggest of the lot is Disney's The Little Mermaid remake which is reported to have filmed in and around Herne Bay in October 2019 according to KentOnline.

ITV's Kate and Koji gets underway at 8pm on Wednesday, March 8th with the series expected to run for six episodes.