Kate and Koji: Who is Jimmy Akingbola? Meet the Holby City veteran and his wife on Instagram

Kate and Koji is a new sitcom from ITV starring Brenda Blethyn and Jimmy Akingbola.

ITV are undoubtedly best-known for their captivating drama series while the BBC and Channel 4 often produce more in the way of comedy sitcoms and panel shows.

However, that's all changing in 2020 as Brenda Blethyn of Vera fame is set to star in a sitcom of ITV's own making, Kate and Koji.

Blethyn takes on the starring role of Kate while Koji is played by Jimmy Akingbola but just what do we know about the Kate and Koji co-star?

Kate and Koji on ITV

Kate and Koji tells the story of a working-class woman who runs a typical seaside café and her newfound if a little volatile friendship with an asylum-seeking doctor from Africa.

Brenda Blethyn described the poignant Kate and Koji as "comedy with something to think about" as the two lead characters get off to an uneasy start before to developing a closer friendship once they start to notice some unexpected similarities in their personalities.

Meet Koji actor Jimmy Akingbola

Taking on the role of Koji in the new ITV series is Jimmy Akingbola.

Jimmy was born in London in 1978 to Nigerian parents. It wasn't an easy start to life for Akingbola as his parents divorced when he was just two years old, leading to Jimmy being sent to a children's home.

Akingbola grew up in the Plaistow district of London with a foster family and at the age of 18, he started a studying acting at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) in Wandsworth where he graduated in 1999.

His acting debut came three years later in 2002 when he appeared in a German TV show by the name of Anansi.

Away from acting, Jimmy Akingbola is also very active on social media and has accounts on both Twitter and Instagram with a combined total following of 33,000.

Jimmy Akingbola: Films and TV

After making his debut in 2002, Jimmy Akingbola has gone on to appear in over 50 acting roles in the 18 years since.

The most prominent of these have come in the likes of Rev, Arrow, In the Long Run and Holby City where he appeared in 120 episodes, primarily as Antoine Malick.

Jimmy also has plenty of experience in the voice acting world as well and has lent his talents to the video games Dead Space 2, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dirt 2 and the 2010 reimagining of James Bond: GoldenEye.

Kate and Koji, starring Jimmy Akingbola, gets underway at 8pm on Wednesday, March 18th on ITV and will run for six episodes.