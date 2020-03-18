Journalist says 'special' midfielder told him he'd consider Arsenal return

Guillem Balague says Santi Cazorla is considering returning to Arsenal as a coach.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is considering a return to the club as a coach when he retires.

Cazorla played with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in midfield during their time at the club and Balague said on his official YouTube channel that a return to north London could happen.

Balague said: "It's interesting because I spoke to Santi not so long ago and he hasn't renewed his contract with Villarreal which finishes at the end of the season. Basically what may happen, he wants two more years playing. Two more years.

"Going back to Arsenal with Arteta is something that I think he will consider as a coach. I asked him about it, he said yes, he will consider as a coach when he retires but he wants to play for two more years. I tell you what, Mikel Arteta and Cazorla together, really good friends first of all but really good special minds of football.”

Cazorla remains a cult hero at Arsenal and it is staggeringly impressive how he has resurrected his career after such a serious foot injury.

He got himself back into the Spain squad and it is understandable that he would wants to keep on playing for a couple more years, to get as much as he can out of his career.

Cazorla always had a great football brain, keeping him one step ahead of more physical, quicker players and it's easy to see how that could help Arteta.

A lot can change in two years, and while Arteta will hope to still be Arsenal manager by then, there are no guarantees. That said, Cazorla's return would likely be very popular among the Gunners' fanbase.