Quick links

Arsenal

Journalist says 'special' midfielder told him he'd consider Arsenal return

Sam Preston
(L-R) Mikel Arteta, Santi Cazorla and Joel Campbell of Arsenal before a training session at London Colney on September 15, 2015 in St Albans, England.
Sam Preston Profile
Sam Preston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guillem Balague says Santi Cazorla is considering returning to Arsenal as a coach.

Santi Cazorla of Villarreal looks on during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Levante UD at Estadio de la Ceramica on February 15, 2020 in Villareal, Spain.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is considering a return to the club as a coach when he retires.

Cazorla played with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in midfield during their time at the club and Balague said on his official YouTube channel that a return to north London could happen.

 

Balague said: "It's interesting because I spoke to Santi not so long ago and he hasn't renewed his contract with Villarreal which finishes at the end of the season. Basically what may happen, he wants two more years playing. Two more years.

"Going back to Arsenal with Arteta is something that I think he will consider as a coach. I asked him about it, he said yes, he will consider as a coach when he retires but he wants to play for two more years. I tell you what, Mikel Arteta and Cazorla together, really good friends first of all but really good special minds of football.”

Santi Cazorla of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Chuba Akpom of Arsenal after scoring his team's fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal...

Cazorla remains a cult hero at Arsenal and it is staggeringly impressive how he has resurrected his career after such a serious foot injury.

He got himself back into the Spain squad and it is understandable that he would wants to keep on playing for a couple more years, to get as much as he can out of his career.

Cazorla always had a great football brain, keeping him one step ahead of more physical, quicker players and it's easy to see how that could help Arteta.

A lot can change in two years, and while Arteta will hope to still be Arsenal manager by then, there are no guarantees. That said, Cazorla's return would likely be very popular among the Gunners' fanbase.

Santi Cazorla of Arsenal and Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea speak prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch