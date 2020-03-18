Josh Windass shares player who left Rangers in 2018 'most talented' he's worked with

Josh Windass and Niko Kranjcar played alongside each other at Rangers.

Josh Windass has shared on his personal Twitter account that Niko Kranjcar, who he worked with at Rangers, is the 'most talented player' he ever played with.

In a Twitter Q/A, Windass was answering questions about his career, when the ex-Rangers man was asked about who the 'most talented player you have worked with?'

During his career, Windass has played in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, and in England's lower leagues for the likes of Accrington, Wigan and now Sheffield Wednesday.

The likes of Reece James, Nike Powell, Barry Bannan and Fernando Forestieri are just some of the names, Windass has shared the pitch with.

But it was Kranjcar's name who he mentioned on his personal Twitter account, as the Rangers man did struggle with injuries during his time at Ibrox.

HITC View:

Kranjcar came to Rangers during the back end of his career, but every now and then, he was still able to showcase to the Ibrox fans the magic he had in his feet.

During his time with the Gers, the former Croatian international played 28 games, scoring three goals and supplying six assists to his teammates [transfermarkt].

Rangers fans may not have seen the best of the former Tottenham man, but Windass would have seen a lot more in training, it's just a shame he wasn't able to produce that on the field for them for a longer period because of the setbacks he used to suffer.