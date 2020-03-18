Is Parklife 2020 cancelled? Festivalgoers growing increasingly concerned

Many festivalgoers are growing increasingly concerned, but is Parklife 2020 cancelled?

With everything that's going on, everybody is keen to be kept in the loop with what's being cancelled or closed.

Many are being urged to take measures, with Boris Johnson addressing in a recent statement: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

The public has been told to cease any non-essential contact to prevent further spread, which in turn is having a huge effect on social lives. Cinema chains such as Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld have confirmed temporary closures following government guidelines, with the likes of McDonald's also serving as a take-away rather than an eat-in restaurant.

Of course, festival season inches ever closer and most will have tickets to at least one of the events on the horizon. However, with lots of musicians postponing tours, festivalgoers feel uncertain as to whether many of the events will still run.

One of the biggest is Parklife, which brings in some of the best artists working today year after year...

Is Parklife 2020 cancelled?

No, Parklife 2020 is being monitored accordingly, but it is not cancelled. At the moment, the event is still scheduled to go ahead on Saturday, June 13th 2020.

They have been active on their Twitter page, continuing to promote artists set to play at the festival, with the most recent on Monday, March 16th reading: "Kettama x G Stage... He's back to the 0161 this summer." So, they are still working to build hype for festivalgoers.

It's also worth noting that similar events such as Reading & Leeds are currently still going ahead.

Of course, there is the possibility that they will either be postponed or cancelled down the line, but to repeat, Parklife 2020 has not been cancelled.

Kettama x G Stage



He's back to the 0161 this summer pic.twitter.com/0cz5989dq0 — Parklife 2020 (@Parklifefest) March 16, 2020

Parklife attendees speak up on Twitter

Despite plans to still go ahead, a number of potential festivalgoers have headed to Twitter to offer their concerns that it could be effected under the current circumstances.

Check out a selection of tweets:

if parklife gets cancelled that’s it I’m off — Shaz (@shaziaalix) March 17, 2020

If parklife gets cancelled do we get our money back???? @Parklifefest — saitama (@bi1brx) March 16, 2020

If parklife or Leeds gets cancelled I’m full on going HULK mode — Jacko (@JackWright03) March 17, 2020

if parklife genuinely keeps counting down how many days left there is, to then tell us it’s cancelled pic.twitter.com/TTOcGu38Lk — chlo (@_chloeannlee) March 17, 2020

Essential artists at Parklife 2020

Considering punters are currently still anticipating to flock to Heaton Park, it's worth highlighting this year's essential acts.

There are so many amazing talents due to perform this year, with such big names as Tyler, the Creator, Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Skepta all confirmed.

Honestly, reflecting on the line-up there are so many artists worth checking out, but the following should definitely be seen if it continues to go ahead: Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals, Giggs, Charli XCX, Tyler, the Creator, Skepta, Aitch, Skream and Tyler, the Creator. The bill really is stacked this year though.

