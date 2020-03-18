Is Feel Good a true story? Channel 4 comedy-drama takes inspiration from Mae Martin's life

Feel Good arrives on Channel 4 in March but is the Mae Martin series based on real-life events?

Channel 4 have long-been providing a home for comedy and drama series that might not necessarily fit the typical mould.

In recent months we've seen the likes of Home, Baghdad Central and Year of the Rabbit all fall under the Channel 4 roof.

The latest addition to the Channel 4 TV schedules is the comedy-drama series Feel Good, created by and starring Mae Martin.

It's no secret that the series, which gets underway on March 18th, is hugely personal for Mae but is Feel Good a true story?

NEW COMEDY ON ITV: Sunshine and sea are instore for Kate and Koji

Feel Good on Channel 4

Channel 4's Feel Good tells the story of a slightly fictionalised Mae Martin, played by the real Canadian comedian Mae Martin.

The series explores everything from Mae's comedy career and relationships to drug addiction.

Feel Good bears a striking similarity to points in the real Mae Martin's life but is the series a true tale?

Is Feel Good a true story?

Yes and no. While Feel Good isn't a direct re-telling of Mae Martin's life, the semi-autobiographical series takes inspiration from certain parts of the Canadian comedian's career, love life and past experiences.

The series itself is mostly centred around Mae's relationship with George (Charlotte Ritchie), a woman who is an amalgamation of several of Mae's past partners, as well as trying to overcome a narcotics addiction.

Anyone familiar with Mae Martin's stand-up comedy will recognise some of the subject matter and themes in Feel Good as well.

When to watch

Mae Martin's Feel Good, which contains a total of six 30-minute episodes, starts airing at 10pm on Channel 4 on Wednesday, March 18th.

For those wanting to binge-watch, the complete series boxset will also become available on All 4 straight after the first episode airs on Channel 4.