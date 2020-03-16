Is Eurovision 2020 cancelled? Coronavirus threat addressed by song contest organisers

Eve Burke-Edwards
Jerry Heil performs during the National selection final for Eurovision-2020 Song Contest from Ukraine
Eve Edwards Profile
Eve Burke-Edwards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As the competitors began to release their Eurovision tracks, the competition is now off the cards.

Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic are mounting day by day, as the number of infected and subsequent mortality rates keep climbing. 

By now, it feels as if the whole world is about to be put on lockdown, with supermarkets being cleared of all stock, talks of rationing, and even calls for the army to get involved. And as mass gatherings have been banned by a number of countries (and if not banned then seriously advised by most), the entertainment industry is taking a major hit. 

Concerts, films, theatre, TV; all of these industries are currently impacted by the rapid spread of Covid-19. 

One major international event has been quite hush-hush about whether it is going ahead, despite the fact it's just 'round the corner: Eurovision 2020. So, will Eurovision be cancelled this year?

  • SEE ALSO: How to make your own hand sanitiser 

Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show in Kiev.

Is Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Yes. An official decision was meant to be made April 2020 on whether or not to continue with the competition. 

As of Sunday, March 15th, Eurovision World confirmed that preparation for Eurovision 2020 is still going ahead. They were planning to build the stage for the singing competition in early April, and so a decision was needed to be made before construction started. 

However, on Wednesday, March 18th, they decided to pull the annual song contest. 

Eurovision announced: "The health of artists, staff, fans and visitors, as well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and the world, is at the heart of this decision."

Where is Eurovision 2020 held?

The 65th Eurovision is to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands. As The Netherlands have just banned public gatherings of over 100, it makes sense that they would cancel the event. 

Much is up in the air about global events which were set to take place this 2020, such as the Olympics in Tokyo. No decisions have been made about these events just yet, as many are hoping the current pandemic situation will be controlled come summer. 

However, as the number of infected now soars above 150,000 it looks like it is going to take the world a lot longer to control Covid-19. 

 

SEE ALSO: Vietnam government's coronavirus song goes viral

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Eve Edwards Profile

Eve Burke-Edwards

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.