Is Creamfields 2020 cancelled? Festivalgoers tweet their concerns

Chic perform on day two of Creamfields at Daresbury Estate on August 24, 2008 in Halton, Cheshire, England.
With more festivals announcing cancellations, those planning to attend Creamfields 2020 are desperate for updates.

Eager festivalgoers are currently doubting whether many of the summer's major events will go ahead. 

In the wake of our current situation, Boris Johnson has urged the public to avoid all non-essential contact, addressing in a recent statement: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

Many of the social venues he refers to are continuing to close their doors, with such cinema chains as Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld closing temporarily following government guidelines. 

It's continuing to affect a wide range of businesses and those due to attend festivals over the coming summer are becoming increasingly eager to find out which ones are cancelled or postponed. 

One of the most hyped this year is Creamfields, but is it still scheduled? 

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Calvin Harris wins Producer of the Year Award during The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England.during The BRIT Awards 2019 held...

Is Creamfields 2020 cancelled?

No, Creamfields 2020 is being monitored, but as of yet, it hasn't been cancelled and is still set to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, 27th August 2020. 

At the moment, Reading & Leeds is also still scheduled, which takes place on the same weekend as Creamfields. As for their official Twitter page, their most recent post came on Tuesday, March 17th and simply promotes the event with an image, along with the hashtag #Creamfields2020 [see below]. 

However, those who plan to attend are becoming increasingly worried about a potential cancellation. 

Recently, it was announced that this year's Glastonbury Festival has been postponed until next year, writing on Twitter: "We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily."

In the wake of this decision, it's likely that more festivals could follow suit. 

 

Creamfields fans flock to Twitter 

The decision to cancel Glastonbury has those with Creamfields tickets feeling unsure. 

Of course, there are still plenty of music festivals still planning to go ahead, but it hasn't stopped many taking to Twitter to offer their thoughts and concerns.

Check out a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

