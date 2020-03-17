Is Butlin's still open? Concerns over Minehead resort and others addressed in Twitter statement

Many will have holidays booked, but is Butlin's still open?

Updates are coming thick and fast right now.

Boris Johnson has urged many to work from home if possible, encouraging the public to avoid crowded places such as bars, cinemas and so forth.

The majority are doing everything they can to prevent further escalation, but there are plenty of people who are being forced to question whether their holiday will go ahead. Of course, lots will have breaks planned and booked in the near future, but many places are closing their doors in efforts to ensure staff and customers can self-isolate.

Cinema chains such as Cineworld and Odeon have decided to close until further notice and we're likely to see many more businesses follow in their footsteps.

Hopeful holidayers are keeping a keen eye on travel updates, but let's take a moment to address whether Butlin's will remain open...

We are so excited to introduce you to the star of our brand new panto, Pearl! Swimming her way onto all our family breaks this year, you won’t want to miss out on catching The Little Mermaid! Give us a like if you’ll be catching the show this year ‍♀‍ #ReadyToButlins pic.twitter.com/2377TAb6Zo — Butlin's (@Butlins) March 14, 2020

Is Butlin's still open?

No, Butlin's are set to close all three resorts temporarily from Friday, March 20th until Thursday, April 16th 2020.

Over on Twitter, they wrote in a recent thread: "UPDATE 18TH MARCH: TEMPORARY CLOSURE. We know you have concerns about the current Coronavirus situation and the Government’s latest directive about public gatherings and avoiding pubs, clubs and cinemas. While this is obviously disappointing news for everyone, we’d like to reassure you that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team is our number one priority."

Continued: "We've taken the decision to temporarily close all 3 resorts from Friday 20th March to Thursday 16th April. If you have a break booked within this period, we ask for your patience as we prioritise those guests who have a booking within the next 14 days. We'll be contacting everybody who has been affected. If you have questions regarding your break outside of these dates, please do not try and call us at this time as we are experiencing high volumes..." Head over to Twitter for the full statement.

FANS CONFUSED: Has Naga Munchetty left BBC Breakfast?

If you have questions regarding your break outside of these dates, please do not try and call us at this time as we are experiencing high volumes.

If you’re currently on holiday with us, your break has not changed at all. — Butlin's (@Butlins) March 18, 2020

Petition to temporarily close Butlin's Minehead

As reported by Somerset Live, there has recently been a petition making the rounds which aimed to temporarily close Butlin's Minehead resort.

This is due to public concern that it would facilitate further spread of the coronavirus.

The petition can be read here, with the description including: "Butlin's in Minehead holds about 5000 people when full to capacity. They hold arena events like the wrestling and darts and music weekends etc."

They write in fear that it could spread across the site and then directly affect the town centre, as Minehead is known as a retirement town. Moving on, they address: "what I am asking is the consideration from Butlin's and Bourne leisure... [to think about] customers and residents of Minehead..."

