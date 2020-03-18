Quick links

'Incredible ability': Josh Windass hails star who Rangers sold for £500k

Shane Callaghan
Barrie McKay of Rangers runs with the ball during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Barrie McKay left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers a little under three years ago.

Barrie McKay of Rangers controls the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Rangers and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Ibrox Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Glasgow,...

Josh Windass has lauded former Rangers team-mate Barrie McKay for his 'incredible ability'.

The 25-year-old is one of the most talented players to come through the Gers' academy over the past decade or so but he struggled for regular football after their Premiership return in 2016.

McKay, who was sold to Nottingham Forest for £500,000 in the summer of 2017 by Pedro Caixinha [The Scottish Sun], is now on loan at Fleetwood Town with Joey Barton, whom he briefly played with at Rangers.

The Scottish winger, who has one cap for his country, spent about a year playing alongside Windass at Ibrox.

 

And the English playmaker has praised him on Twitter this afternoon.

The Paisley-born star joined Swansea after eventually falling out of favour at Forest and has made 34 Championship appearances for the Welsh side.

In total, he managed 102 league appearances for Rangers, though many of these were non-Premiership outings.

He helped the Gers - then under Mark Warburton - to promotion in 2016.

Barrie McKay of Rangers hold his head as Celtic score their 5th goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers on September 10, 2016 in Glasgow.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

