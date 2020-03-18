'Incredible ability': Josh Windass hails star who Rangers sold for £500k

Barrie McKay left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers a little under three years ago.

Josh Windass has lauded former Rangers team-mate Barrie McKay for his 'incredible ability'.

The 25-year-old is one of the most talented players to come through the Gers' academy over the past decade or so but he struggled for regular football after their Premiership return in 2016.

McKay, who was sold to Nottingham Forest for £500,000 in the summer of 2017 by Pedro Caixinha [The Scottish Sun], is now on loan at Fleetwood Town with Joey Barton, whom he briefly played with at Rangers.

The Scottish winger, who has one cap for his country, spent about a year playing alongside Windass at Ibrox.

And the English playmaker has praised him on Twitter this afternoon.

Barrie is one of most talented I’ve played with , incredible ability https://t.co/6p6KVgcmfb — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) March 18, 2020

The Paisley-born star joined Swansea after eventually falling out of favour at Forest and has made 34 Championship appearances for the Welsh side.

In total, he managed 102 league appearances for Rangers, though many of these were non-Premiership outings.

He helped the Gers - then under Mark Warburton - to promotion in 2016.