'I'm a little bit surprised': Rangers legend Ally McCoist reacts to new emerging from Ibrox

Rangers look set to receive new investment in the near future.

Rangers legend Ally MccCoist has told The Scottish Sun that is a little surprised by the plans for the Gers to bring in new investment.

According to the Daily Record, lifelong Rangers fan Stuart Gibson is set to invest £20million into the club alongside another investor.

Subscribe

Gibson's move should be done quickly, alleviating any financial fears at Ibrox amid concerns over the club's recent financial statements.

Dave King allegedly isn't planning to step away from the club though, meaning he will retain his holding in the club and Gibson's investment won't interfere with that.

It's positive news for Rangers, especially given how much Gibson loves the club, and legend McCoist has offered his thoughts on the situation.

McCoist has admitted that Rangers need investment now, but he's surprised at the plans materialising so quickly even with King taking more of a back seat.

McCoist added that Rangers are far behind Celtic financially because of their Champions League football in recent years and their strong work in the transfer market, meaning Rangers need outside help to to catch up.

“The club needs investment. There has been a level of funding already, of course there has, but to go to the next level they clearly need more investment,” said McCoist. “I don’t know very much about this guy to be honest with you. I’m a little bit surprised. I know Dave King has taken more of a back seat in recent times which is fine. Maybe it has been his long-term plan to come in and do his bit and then move on.”

“I had heard last week about a potential investor and this seems to be the one. Listen, particularly at this time when no-one knows what’s happening day to day, investment can only be a good thing. Rangers are still well behind Celtic financially. They’ve been playing Champions League football for years and they’re in a good place. And that’s not even talking about how fruitful their business has been in the transfer market with the likes of Wanyama, van Dijk and Tierney. It’s plain for everyone to see that Rangers are behind Celtic in that regard,” he added.