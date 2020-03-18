Ian Holloway delivers Liverpool & Leeds verdict, sends clear message

Liverpool and Leeds United are sitting top of their respective leagues.

Ian Holloway has stated that he hopes 'sense prevails' and the current season isn't voided as he questioned how anyone can do that to the likes of Liverpool and Leeds United.

Both Liverpool and Leeds are sitting top of their respective leagues in England's top-flight and in the Championship, but the season has now been halted because of the current global health pandemic.

It was obvious to all that Liverpool were heading towards their first title in 30 years, whilst Leeds, after a blip in January, were seemingly turning a corner and there was a growing belief that their 16-year absence from the Premier League was coming to an end.

Speaking to Kick Off on talkSPORT (17/03/20 at 20:50 pm), Holloway questioned how teams such as Liverpool and Leeds could be put in such a situation where the season is null and voided, as he sent a clear message for 'sense' to prevail.

"I am interested to see where we go because if people have started the season and managers have lost their job in this season," Holloway told talkSPORT. "How can you call it null and void?

"How can you look at what Liverpool are doing. How can you look at the race for promotion in the Championship, the likes of Leeds, West Brom and Fulham. How can you decide [to call it null and void?]. It's got to be well thought over all of this. I hope sense prevails and we come out on top."

HITC View:

In regards to the season being voided, a 22 Premier League team, or any other ideas along the lines, have seemingly all come from pundits, fans or certain members of football clubs.

West Ham chair Karren Brady was the first to kick it off by suggesting the season could be null and voided, which wasn't met with a great response.

Either way, every team is in the same boat and it would be the right thing if the season is finished, whenever that is, because any other decision would result in a number of problematic issues arising.