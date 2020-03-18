'I would blame Klopp': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing who could leave

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has only made a minimal impact at Anfield so far.

Liverpool fans appear to be hoping that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t get rid of Naby Keita this summer.

BILD claim that Liverpool may look to offload the midfielder, who has struggled badly with injuries since arriving at Anfield.

Keita has failed to make much of an impact in his two years with Liverpool to date.

However, Reds fans are hoping that Klopp stays patient with the Guinean international, as they feel he could still have something to offer.

If keita leaves, i will blame klopp for that. Because, Klopp doesn't give him more playing time but keita is better than gini and ox. — NANA ANFIELD 1 (@oseirichard1111) March 17, 2020

No got to keep him, massive talent who WILL COME GOOD!!!!!!!!!!! — Wayne (@Rodgers75Wayne) March 17, 2020

Nooo. He's our only creative midfielder — Dave (@LFC__Dave) March 18, 2020

Naby is absolute class.. just unlucky with injuries.. — ian cleere (@iancleere) March 17, 2020

Keita might just need the chemistry with timo to reach his potential — Garry Leonard (@BeatenbergEx) March 17, 2020

I really don’t want him to leave — Lucas Duston (@Lucas_Duston7) March 17, 2020

We never sold Lallana even after all his injuries, we ain't getting rid of Keita that easily. — Matt (@LFC_Matt88) March 18, 2020

When fit Keita does provide Liverpool with the sort of dynamism that very few of their midfielder possess.

Keita’s assist record is strong, and he does carry a goal threat.

But Liverpool fans have not witnessed Keita at his best for long enough in the last two seasons.

With the demands seriously high at Liverpool now, it is fair to say that Keita needs to step up if he is to match them, and it is no surprise that his future is currently under threat.