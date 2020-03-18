Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'I would blame Klopp': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing who could leave

Jurgen Klopp manager
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has only made a minimal impact at Anfield so far.

Naby Keita (8) of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road, Norwich on Saturday 15th February 2020.

Liverpool fans appear to be hoping that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t get rid of Naby Keita this summer.

BILD claim that Liverpool may look to offload the midfielder, who has struggled badly with injuries since arriving at Anfield.

 

Keita has failed to make much of an impact in his two years with Liverpool to date.

However, Reds fans are hoping that Klopp stays patient with the Guinean international, as they feel he could still have something to offer.

When fit Keita does provide Liverpool with the sort of dynamism that very few of their midfielder possess.

Keita’s assist record is strong, and he does carry a goal threat.

But Liverpool fans have not witnessed Keita at his best for long enough in the last two seasons.

With the demands seriously high at Liverpool now, it is fair to say that Keita needs to step up if he is to match them, and it is no surprise that his future is currently under threat.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

