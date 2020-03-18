How to get the head tilt filter on Instagram - couples love the new challenge!

There's a new Instagram filter and couples on social media love it.

The head tilt filter is the latest challenge to catch people's attention on Instagram.

Lately, it's been so trendy for creators and influencers to come up with their own filters. And once they get popular, people get crazy about how to find them.

So, here's how to install the head tilt Instagram filter on your devices. Plus, find out how the filter works!

View this post on Instagram Long distance relationship be like.... (atau single life be like ) A post shared by (@caraumel) on Mar 10, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

Head tilt filter on Instagram: What is it

The filter is called 'who is more' and you can get it from Instagram creator Varick Lim.

You can use it as a challenge to test your relationship with your other half or your friendship with a close friend.

The 'who is more' filter comes up with two rings that you need to place around your faces. Then it asks you a question and if both of you tilt your heads in the same direction, you get a green tick. That means you know the person next to you pretty well.

If both of you tilt your heads in different directions, then you might want to get to know each other better!

Head tilt filter on Instagram: How to get it

You can get the head tilt filter from Varick Lim's Instagram page. Find him under the handle @vamonke.

Once you are on his profile, scroll down to his filters and you will find one called 'who is more'.

Then all you need to do is to click on the filter and press the try it button.

This will automatically redirect to your own Instagram stories where you can use the filter and publish your own 'who is more' challenge.

Users love the Instagram filter

It's safe to say, the filter is becoming more and more popular on Instagram.

Plus, people enjoy testing how well they know each other.

PEOPLE IF YOU WANT TO USE THAT ‘Who is more ___’ FILTER PLEASE WAIT FOR THE COUNTDOWN AND TILT YOUR HEAD AT ONCE!!



LIKE THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/Vi04qTKPgt — farish (@Farish_15) March 8, 2020