TikTok: How old is Madi Monroe? Meet the internet-conquering teen sensation

TikTok has given rise to a whole new generation of internet celebrities including Madi Monroe.

For decades, celebrities have been thought of almost exclusively as being movie actors or sports stars but in recent years, thanks to the internet, a whole new type of celebrity has emerged.

Not only that but thanks to social media, allowing for more interaction, fans are able to feel much closer to internet celebrities than typical celebrities who try to remain private when away from the limelight.

The world of internet celebrity was previously inhabited almost exclusively by YouTube stars but now, thanks to the ever-growing social media site TikTok, a whole new generation of internet celebrities have emerged.

Who is Madi Monroe?

Madi Monroe, whose real name is Madison Williams, is a social media star who has over 3.2 million followers on TikTok.

She has risen to internet fame for creating videos on the site which show her dancing and lip-syncing to songs, a popular genre for TikTok content.

As well as boasting a sizable following of her own, Madi also regularly collaborates with Charli D'Amelio who, with 38 million followers at the time of writing, is regarded as TikTok's golden girl.

How old is Madi Monroe?

Madi Monroe is 16 years old.

According to Famous Birthdays, she was born on January 27th, 2004 and shares a birthday with the likes of actress Rosamund Pike, several other TikTok and YouTube stars and even Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Other than TikTok

As well as TikTok, Madi is also active on the social media sites Instagram and YouTube where she has a combined following of 764,000.

Away from social media stardom, however, Madi Monroe is also an actress and has appeared in five short film roles as well as the 2020 US TV show Attaway.

If one thing is for certain, we're bound to be hearing a lot more about Madi Monroe in the years to come.