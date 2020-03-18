'He's so right': Some Liverpool fans agree with pundit who says their player 'can't pass'

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has played a key role for Jurgen Klopp's side again this season.

Many Liverpool fans have actually agreed with Don Hutchison, after he claimed that Mohamed Salah can’t pass on ESPN FC.

Salah has played a key role in helping Liverpool storm clear in the Premier League this season.

The Egyptian has netted 16 goals in 26 Premier League appearances for the Reds this term.

But Hutchison still found reason to criticise the rapid wide-man.

“You watch Mo Salah and the guy does genius things but he does the most basic things so bad it's untrue,” Hutchison said.

“He can’t pass a ball five yards. He does the basic things really, really badly, yet his numbers are frightening and he scores a ridiculous number of goals.”

Rather surprisingly many Liverpool supporters have agreed with Hutchison’s analysis.

And they have suggested that Salah does need to improve his ability in possession.

I get what he’s saying, there’s been many times when Salah literally can’t make a simple pass, but he can do the unthinkable so you take the good with the bad — stricky (@strickyfootball) March 17, 2020

He is so right. — Hamza Gurmani (@Hamzagurmani7) March 17, 2020

I get what hes saying to be fair, he makes so many unforced errors and the numbers show it, but hes still a genius. — Jamie Funnell (@JamieFunnell5) March 17, 2020

I mean he's right. Mo's figures are world class - hes a moneyball player (if you know, you know).



I call him 'The most frustrating undroppable player in the world' ‍♂️ — RealRixonL ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RealRixonL) March 17, 2020

His passing IQ is in negative — Priyansh Ajania (@priyansh_ajania) March 17, 2020

Hes not wrong. Its not hard to see. Just need to watch him play. Not disrespecting Salah just stating an obvious veiw. — Terry Bray (@TLBRAY92) March 17, 2020

There have actually been tentative suggestions that Salah could be sold by Liverpool in the summer.

Klopp may be looking to reshuffle Liverpool’s attack, and Salah is generally considered to be the least pivotal member of their front three.