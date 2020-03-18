Quick links

'He's so right': Some Liverpool fans agree with pundit who says their player 'can't pass'

Mohamed Salah during the match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC
Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has played a key role for Jurgen Klopp's side again this season.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Many Liverpool fans have actually agreed with Don Hutchison, after he claimed that Mohamed Salah can’t pass on ESPN FC.

Salah has played a key role in helping Liverpool storm clear in the Premier League this season.

The Egyptian has netted 16 goals in 26 Premier League appearances for the Reds this term.

But Hutchison still found reason to criticise the rapid wide-man.

 

“You watch Mo Salah and the guy does genius things but he does the most basic things so bad it's untrue,” Hutchison said.

“He can’t pass a ball five yards. He does the basic things really, really badly, yet his numbers are frightening and he scores a ridiculous number of goals.”

Rather surprisingly many Liverpool supporters have agreed with Hutchison’s analysis.

And they have suggested that Salah does need to improve his ability in possession.

There have actually been tentative suggestions that Salah could be sold by Liverpool in the summer.

Klopp may be looking to reshuffle Liverpool’s attack, and Salah is generally considered to be the least pivotal member of their front three.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

